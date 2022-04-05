BELMONT — Police handled 142 service calls between midday March 28 and midday Monday.
Twelve people were arrested.
Marcy L. Wells, 52, of Goffstown, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Velvet E. Weeks, 41, of Plymouth, was arrested for criminal trespass, and for carrying or selling weapons.
Michael J. Carter, 34, of Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Brandy S. Tuttle, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Joshua A. Rheaume, 33, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Richard T. Lennon, 22, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Jesse, J. Tarr, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
R'Jaye M. Ladd, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Matthew R. Greenwood, 38, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Ashley Huckins, 34, of Belmont, was arrested for theft.
Otto B. Keller, 38, of Moultonborough, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Adam J. Cornano, 39, of Tilton, was arrested on two warrant.
Officers made 47 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Provence Road (Route 107), Depot Street, Courtesy Avenue, and on Concord Street.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Durrell Mountain Road.
Reports of harassment on Hurricane Road, and on Leisure Lane were investigated.
Police investigated two reports of criminal mischief on Durrell Mountain Road.
Reports of criminal trespass on Depot Street, Main Street, and on Laconia Road (Route 106) were investigate.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.