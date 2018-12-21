BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 124 calls for service from Dec. 14 through early Friday morning.
Seventeen people were arrested.
Casandra O’Reilly, 35, of 12 Warren St., in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
Nichole R. Brackett, 30, of 48 Drouin Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Rochester Police Department.
Samuel J. Virgin, 24, of 204 Gardners Grove Road, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Kevin W. Sweeney, 19, of 34 Farm Hill Road, in Leominster, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI, unlawful possession of alcohol, and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
Justin Mitza, 22, of 113 Shaker Road, Apt. 3, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for use of mobile electronic devices while driving.
Nelly R. Roache, 42, of 23 Fellows Hill Road, in Northfield, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Dalton Deroche, 21, of 25 Granite St., Apt. 12, in Northfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Ashley Huckins, 30, of 33 Turkey Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Michael Tierney, 21, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled/narcotic drugs, and possession of drugs.
Eric Fennell, 25, of 347 Bear Hill Road, Apt. 5, in Loudon, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled/narcotic drugs, and possession of marijuana.
Miles E. Defosses, 18, of 24 Hurricane Road, in Belmont, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Mathew J. Astuccio, 19, of 1470 Eastern Ave., in Malden, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief (vandalism).
Jordan Smith, 20, of 293 Mechanic St., in Laconia,was arrested on a charge of theft from a building.
Stephen J. Wing, 34, of 11 Cotton Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Kristy L. Dame, 39, of 29 Leavitt Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Daemon A. Dorr Smith, 18, of 19 Pine Knoll Drive, in Center Harbor, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
James A. Machado Jr., 20, of 59 Blake Hill Road, in Center Harbor, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted 10 motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Jamestown Road, Union Road, Ladd Hill Road, Depot Street, Province Road (Route 107), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Plummer Hill Road, and Brown Hill Road.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Champagne Avenue and Wakeman Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Rogers Road was investigated.
Police are investigating a burglary at the U.S. Cellular store at the Belknap Mall.
Police responded to reports of disturbances at the Lakes Region Casino, on Silkwood Avenue, Concord Street, and Plummer Hill Road.
