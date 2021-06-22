BELMONT — Police handled 176 service calls between June 14 and noon on Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Nichole R. Brackett, 32, of Laconia, was arrested for willful concealment.
Elton F. Hammond III, 66, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Zackarie M. Farrell, 29, of Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Kevin C. Welcome, 60, of Concord, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Officers made 51 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road, Main Street, Depot Street, at Province Road (Route 107) and Durrell Mountain Road, and at Union and Ladd Hill roads.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Province Road, and on Daniel Webster Highway.
The report of a burglary on Hoadley Road.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Grey Rocks Road, and at the Country Kitchen store.
A report of criminal trespass on Johnson Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on School Street, Eero Drive, Holly Tree Circle, and on Railroad Avenue.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.