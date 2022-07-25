BELMONT — Police handled 177 service calls between 11 a.m. July 18 and 11 a.m. Monday.
Four people were arrested.
BELMONT — Police handled 177 service calls between 11 a.m. July 18 and 11 a.m. Monday.
Four people were arrested.
Jessica L. Patten, 42, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
David E. Piper III, 51, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and for disobeying a police officer. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Shawn R. McKenney, 32, of Tilton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Kenneth M. Miner, 37, of Laconia, was arrested for bail jumping.
Officers made 59 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Leslie Roberts Drive.
Police investigated reports of assaults at the Belknap Mall, and on Maple Hill Drive.
Reports of thefts on Main Street, and at the Dollar General store, and at Big Lots were investigated.
Officers investigated a report of possible sex offenses.
A report of fraud on Province Road (Route 107) was investigated.
Police investigate two reports of harassment on Maple Hill Drive.
Reports of criminal threatening on Witham Road, and on Jamestown Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, and on Brown Hill Road.
Police responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The city is examining its response to dealing with people experiencing homelessness. Which creative solutions have you seen elsewhere that might work for Laconia? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.