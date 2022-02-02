BELMONT — Police handled 162 service calls between Jan. 24 and Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Vincent A. Scott, 38, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and two charges of being a felon in possession of defensive weapons.
Brandy Tuttle, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Nathan G. Bishop, 22, of Belmont, was arrested on five charges of stalking.
Theo M. Bissonnette, 43, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 33, of Laconia, was arrested for willful concealment. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 59 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Brown Hill Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), Leisure Lane, Main Street, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), South Road, and Lamprey Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Farrarville Road.
A report of a theft on Johnson Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation on Daniel Webster Highway.
Reports of fraud on Courtesy Avenue, Brown Hill Road, and at Dollar General were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Jamestown Road.
Reports of criminal mischief on Main Street, and at Belmont Frame, and at Belmont Self Storage were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, Timothy Drive, and at Shaw's.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
