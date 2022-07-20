BELMONT — Police handled 189 service calls between 11 a.m. July 11 and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Thirteen people were arrested.
Eric J. McMaster, 60, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jason M. MacLeod, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Sadie M. Fletcher, 41, of Northfield, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Laura K. Knox, 41, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended for DWI, and for bypassing a blood alcohol ignition interlock device.
Linda Cross, 59, of Concord, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Destiny S. Shiner, 39, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant.
Brian G. Porter, 47, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended, and for driving without a valid license.
Julie L. Riley, 40, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Thomas M. McNeil, 62, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Robert S. Thornton, 63, of Stuart, Florida, was arrested for DWI.
Timothy A. White, 45, of Canterbury, was arrested on a warrant.
Shawna B. Arnold, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Tylor M. Ford, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Officers made 73 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Depot Street (Route 140), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and on Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Lawrence Drive, Main Street, and at Planet Fitness.
A report of a possible drug violation on Maple Hill Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible sex offense.
A report of fraud on Gilmanton Road (Route 140) was investigated.
Police investigated reports of a suspicious person on Province Road (Route 107), Rodin Road, Dutile Shore Road, and at the Penguin Mart.
A report of criminal mischief at Sargent Park was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, and at Piche's Ski & Sport Outlet.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
