BELMONT — Police handled 150 service calls between Nov. 22 and midday Monday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Shawn R. Cassavaugh, 28, of Belmont was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Joshua D. Hunter, 26, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest (involving serious bodily injury), two charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), simple assault, two charges of criminal mischief, and a charge of disobeying an officer. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Mark L. Marceau, 35, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Sherry L. Sciacca, 59, of Belmont, was arrested on three counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Jenna M. Hannaford, 22, of Pittsfield, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Michael J. Mussey, 47, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Frank E. Clement, 48, of Winchester, was arrested on a warrant.
Michelle l. Peters, 34, of Franklin, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and for being in control of premises where drugs where being kept.
Anthony J. Craib, 58, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, breach of bail conditions, and littering.
Mark A. Dexter, 33, of Northfield, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and disobeying an officer.
Mason-Wilder T. Marceau, 26, of Meredith, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Officers made 48 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Gilmanton Road (Route 140), and Aiden Circle.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Dearborn Street, and at Taylor Rental.
The report of a sex offense was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Laconia Road (Route 106).
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
