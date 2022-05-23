BELMONT — Police handled 154 service calls from May 9 through midday May 16.
Nine people were arrested.
Benjamin C. Geddis, 34, of Meredith, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Frank J. Cacciatore, 63, of Belmont, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Ryan S. Ashley, 29, of Gilmanton, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and on a charge of criminal mischief.
Zachary Lucas, 31, of East Wakefield, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kyle J. Eldridge, 18, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Cleiton Dos Santos Barbosa, 33, of Manchester, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Jeffrey M. Fisher, 32, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Carter G. Smith, 19, of Laconia, was arrested for unlawful possession of alcohol.
Paul M. Robinson, 47, of Northfield, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Officers made 51 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Sunset Drive, and on Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Best Street.
Reports of thefts on Paquette Drive, Sun Lake Drive, and on Holly Tree Circle were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on North Brook Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Province Road (Route 107) was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
