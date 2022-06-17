BARNSTEAD — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Pittsfield man, wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a local convenience store.
Police identified the wanted man as Justin Thomas, 21, of Pittsfield, who is alleged to have held up the Bosco Bell store last Friday evening. Thomas allegedly held the store clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
Police obtained search warrants for Thomas’ apartment in Pittsfield, and his vehicle — a 2014 Chrysler 200.
On Wednesday, Barnstead Police with the assistance of Pittsfield and Loudon Police executed these high risk search warrants. During the searches they found a number of pieces of evidence which they said were related to the robbery.
On Thursday, Barnstead Police were issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest for felony armed robbery. Police returned to the suspect’s apartment to find the dwelling had been cleaned out and neither Thomas nor his girlfriend could be located.
Thomas has strong ties to Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Lowell, Massachusetts, as well as Manchester, police said.
Barnstead Police said anyone who knows of Thomas’ whereabouts should immediately call 9-1-1 or their local police. They should not attempt to approach Thomas, police cautioned.
Anyone with information may also call the Barnstead Police Department at 603-269-8100. Also, the Barnstead Police Department is a member of the Concord Regional Crimeline 603-226-3100 which offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in dangerous crimes such as this. Crimeline callers may remain anonymous.
