LACONIA — An Alton man has been indicted on multiple child pornography charges.
Gavin Duquette, 21, of Main Street, in Alton, was indicted on five charges of distribution of child sex abuse images, and five charges of possession of child sex abuse images.
Duquette’s indictments were issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The child pornography distribution indictments allege Duquette uploaded files to a cloud-based, file-sharing server.
Duquette was also indicted on a charge of falsifying evidence. That indictment alleges Duquette altered and/or removed files from an external hard drive.
Others indicted were:
Holly Albee, 55, of Summer Street, in Bristol, was indicted for leaving the scene of a traffic accident in which someone was injured. The indictment alleges Albee failed to stop after her vehicle collided with a person on a bicycle in Laconia last Sept. 21.
Drew Bernier, 25, of Old Wolfeboro Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Jeffrey Bilodeau, 52, of Meredith Center Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. The indictments allege Bilodeau fired several rounds from a gun into the hood of another person’s truck.
Scott E. Bousquet, 50, of Garfield Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of indecent exposure involving two children under age 16.
Jeremiah J. Brewer, 36, of Tilton Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner. Brewer allegedly spat at a corrections officer at the Belknap County House of Correction, according to the indictment.
Joseph Brooks, 71, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and nine counts of felonious sexual assault. The indictments alleged Brooks fondled a 10-year-old girl over a period of four days last December.
Wayne Chmiel, 42, of Beauty Hill Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on two counts of aggravated DWI, and a charge of second-degree assault involving a deadly weapon. One aggravated DWI charge alleges that Chmiel was legally intoxicated when his pickup truck was involved in a collision which resulted in serious injuries to another person. The second charge alleges that Chmiel’s blood-alcohol level was greater than 0.08. The assault with a deadly weapon charge alleges that, given Chmiel’s alleged intoxication behind the wheel, his vehicle became a deadly weapon.
Thomas Corliss, 34, of Buffalo Road, in Wentworth, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Brandon S. Dame, 35, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property — a Ford Explorer – and burglary.
Briana D’Amore, 24, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of forgery and credit card fraud.
Leslie W. Dodier, 47, of Winona Road, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct. The indictment alleged Dodier shot fireworks into his truck, which caused the truck to catch fire while the vehicle was parked near a wooded area on April 3 when the forest fire danger was extremely high.
Jacob Dore, 31, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Elijah G. Fazzina, 29, of Bean Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
John Fortune, 38, of Avery Street, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Elisabeth M. Gates, 48, of Arlene Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Deborah Golden, 61, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Nazareth Gonzalez, 19, of St. Albans, Vermont, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Natasha Guyotte, 37, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking. Guyotte has two prior convictions for the same offense, according to the indictment.
Stacy Hurst, 36, of Lower Bay Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of use of a counterfeit $100 bill.
Colby Mudgett, 21, of Fuller Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of theft (of a motorcycle) by unauthorized taking.
Daniel Noe, 33, of Minge Cove Road, in Alton was indicted on multiple sexual assault charges. He was indicted on five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, all involving the use of violence or extraordinary force to subdue his alleged victims. He was also charged with two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Joseph Raso 38, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of check forgery.
Luke Starr, 18, of Elm Street, in Derry, was indicted for burglary.
Alexander Tocci, 34, was indicted on two counts of theft. Tha indictments allege that Tocci stole in excess of $1,500 from each of two people between April 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019.
Daniel Tucker, 58, of Highland Mountain Road, in Northfield, was indicted for passing a counterfeit $100 bill.
Amerigo Verni, 58, Bakers Lane, in Northfield, was indicted on two charges of failing to comply with the reporting requirements for convicted sex offenders.
Justin Walsh, 38, of Academy Street, in Tilton, was indicted on a felony charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.