LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College was awarded $48,073 through the Industry Recognized Credentials Grant Competition from the NH Department of Education to further support skills development in its Automotive Technology program. Through these funds, Automotive Technology students will have additional hands-on learning opportunities through the purchase of an electric vehicle kit and supporting curriculum for this growing industry.
“Through this grant our students will now be able to build a fully functional electric and drivable vehicle from the ground up using components and systems that parallel those used in modern production hybrid and electric vehicles,” said Jamie Decato, LRCC Transportation Technologies chair and assistant professor. “The addition of this vehicle will bolster our Automotive Technology program, providing students with sought after skills in a rapidly growing industry.”
The grant competition awards federal Perkins funds to applicants proposing projects aimed to increase the number of IRCs earned by learners. As defined by NH DOE, IRCs are “the culminating evidence of a learner’s proficiency in competencies that equip them for a productive career in a specific industry domain,” and IRCs include certificates, licenses, badges and any other credential that provides evidence of a learner’s ability to prospective employers.
Through the grant, LRCC will purchase a three-wheeled street legal electric car known as the Switch Glider from The Switch Lab based in California. The reusable kit is designed to be built, tested, driven and then disassembled for the next class using the supporting curriculum. The Switch Glider will be used in the existing Advanced Technologies course which is part of the Automotive Technology program. In addition, LRCC will collaborate with other colleges and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to develop new coursework leading to additional micro-credentials through IRCs.
“These grants will be beneficial in preparing students for college and careers, and they will help support industries and sectors that represent a large part of New Hampshire’s economy,” said Frank Edelblut, NH commissioner of education. “Skills training is essential to economic recovery as it helps students connect what they learn in the classroom with the outside world and workforce readiness.”
The goal of this project is to pique the interest of learners to the idea of pursuing a career in this emerging market and provide an opportunity to build towards L3, the Advanced Level Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Specialist certification issued by the Institute of Automotive Service Excellence. Currently the only IRC that is available to automotive professionals in Hybrid/Electric offered through ASE is the L3. The L3 is a sought after certification and requires advanced electrical and engine performance training that requires two years of work experience to earn.
“As a first step, we are planning to host a day for the summer engineering ‘campers’ from UNH to visit LRCC to learn about electric vehicle battery technology and study electric motor efficiency,” Decato said.
For more information, visit lrcc.edu.
