To The Daily Sun,
On Sept. 8, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services held a public hearing to extend vaccine tracking. “The registry tracks vaccinations that health care providers administer to patients in New Hampshire in order for important vaccination information to be shared among health care providers, schools, child care agencies, pharmacists, public health departments, and state agencies. Newborns will be registered when their birth certificates are submitted.”
About 200 citizens attended and another 300 letters were submitted in protest of this government overreach. DHHS shut the meeting down claiming unruly protesters. Let’s correct the record. The citizens who attended where mostly over 60, many of whom had been vaccinated. Because the facility could only hold 95 people, many had to stand outside. The “unruly” protesters sang the National Anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, which was apparently enough to stop the meeting.
It shouldn’t matter what side of the political aisle you stand, or whether or not you believe in this vaccine. Our nation is being divided through name calling and manipulation of our emotions. We must stand united to protect all our rights to choose. Whether you agree with someone else’s choice should not be the problem. The problem now is whether we allow our freedoms to be destroyed.
Elizabeth Smart
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.