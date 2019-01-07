Since October this absolutely stunningly adorable, tiny, stocky lil 2-year-old Holland Lop fluffy black cutie has been hopping around the shelter looking for those wonderful humans, experienced with rabbits, that will take him to his loving forever home. Lops are known for their sweet temperaments and Chunky certainly doesn’t disappoint. He’s quick — of course, he’s a rabbit and most are, right? But that means catching up with him to give him lots of love and snuggles means a good game of chase, but he will definitely enjoy the attention and love the snuggles after he wins. Chunky is an avid investigator of his surroundings and as the Lop are known to be really good with children, we believe he would do well in a family setting. He’s also very sociable with his fellow leopidae or rabbits, and often relishes a quick conversation with is sheltermates, so heading into a home that already has rabbits will make him a happy bounder. Originally bred in the Netherlands and generally maxing out at about 4 pounds, Chunky is certainly one of those rabbits that deserves a loving home, so pop in, say hello, and take pleasure in his charm and bright personality for yourselves. For more information, visit nhhumane.org or call 603-524-3252.
