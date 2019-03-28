CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest and the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire invite interested artists in all media to apply for the 2019 WMNF Artist in Residency program. The deadline for applications is April 5.
The program offers professional and emerging artists in all disciplines from around the country – visual and performing artists, craftspeople, writers, composers, eco, media and social practice artists – an opportunity to pursue their art form while being inspired by the surrounding forest. The goal of the residency program is to use art and creative expression to explore the many ways in which people relate to forests, and to the White Mountain National Forest in particular.
One artist residency of at least three weeks will be offered between mid-July and September. The artist will be provided accommodations on or near the forest, as well as a $2,000 stipend. Friends of Mead Base have provided housing to several artists in the past. Public programs may include demonstrations, exploratory walks or hikes, performances, interactive or participatory installations, group creative projects, or other programs based on the medium, interest and experience of the artist.
“All of our selected artists so far have really connected with the forest – as well as with the local community and with Forest Service personnel,” said Kate Griffin, executive director of the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire.
WMNF Recreation Program Leader Marianne Leberman said, “There’s a sense of expectation and excitement about each new artist, and the ways in which he or she will help us see and understand our landscape and the incredible resources the forest offers.”
For more information about the program and application instructions, visit www.artsalliancennh.org.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.