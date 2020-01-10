LOUDON — The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will kick off its 2020 season with a snocross event. The Eastern Snocross Tour will make its debut on the snow-covered dirt track Feb. 15-16, 2020, marking the first winter event on the Flat Track.
“We’re looking forward to a full season of racing on our newest racing surface, The Flat Track,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager. “As New Englanders, we all know the cold and the snow is inevitable.”
This two-day event will be the third of seven rounds in the Eastern Snocross Tour Championship of International Snowmobile Racing. Professional riders from the East Coast and beyond will compete in two qualifying rounds before the final event Saturday, Feb. 15. Youth divisions will also take to the track, with riders as young as six years old.
For tickets and more information, visit NHMS.com, or call 603-783-4931.
