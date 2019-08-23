HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a hike up Doublehead Mountain, with a 2,158-foot summit, on the Doublehead Trail. On Friday, Aug. 30, this moderately intense, three-mile hike will begin at 10 a.m. at the Doublehead Trail parking lot on Thompson Road off Route 113. At the summit there will be time for lunch and photos on the Doublehead ledge, which offers views of the Squam Range. Then hikers will retrace their tracks and are expected to be back at the trail head at 1 p.m.
Hikers should come prepared with weather-appropriate hiking gear, including lots of layers, rain gear, and extra socks, shirts, hats, a packed lunch, and water. The hike can be strenuous, with moderately steep stretches intermixed with relatively flat sections, but anyone age 12 and up is welcome.
As a Squam Rangers hike, this program is aimed at hikers interested in completing all of trails in the Squam Lakes network. Participants will hear about the conservation work being done around Squam Lake, and ways that they can get involved in the coming months as they hike up to the summit.
For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
