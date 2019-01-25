MEREDITH — The 40th annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-10, bringing anglers and families from all over New England to enjoy the event.
The event is a major fundraiser for the Meredith Rotary Club. With more than $50,000 in cash prize awards, there are plenty of people that purchase a $40 ticket even though they don’t even plan to fish.
On Saturday, Feb. 9, instructors from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program will offer an instructional clinic. Clinics will take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. The clinic is geared toward children, but is open to everyone. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
All equipment will be provided. Children do not need a fishing license to participate in the free ice fishing lesson.
Everyone who registers is eligible to win one of the many cash prizes that are drawn throughout the weekend. The $40 registration fee includes a $10 dining certificate from T-BONES and Cactus Jack’s. Prizes for the top winning fish are $15,000, $5,000 and $3,000.
For more information, visit meredithrotary.org, or www.facebook.com/Meredith.Rotary.Club or contact the Meredith Chamber of Commerce at 603-279-7600 or meredithareachamber.org.
