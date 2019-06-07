GILFORD — The Gunstock Hillclimb returns to Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 12. Presented by Laconia Harley-Davidson and staged by Ridge Runner Promotions, the day consists of two separate events, an Amateur Invitational in the morning, and a $20,000 American Hillclimb sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in the afternoon. The event is expected to be attended by thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts in the Lakes Region for the 96th Laconia Motorcycle Week.
A Bike Week tradition dating back to 1938, the event was resurrected in 2017 after a six-year hiatus as an amateur-only competition to kick off the celebration of Gunstock Mountain Resort’s 80th anniversary. Climbing the steep runout of the historic, 70-meter Torger Tokel Memorial Ski Jump, a start ramp has been constructed. Ridge Runner Promotions and Gunstock will hold the Hillclimb at the ski jump location through 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week.
In addition to Laconia Harley-Davidson, Bank of New Hampshire is a corporate sponsor of the Gunstock Hillclimb. A 50/50 raffle will be held by Ridge Runner Promotions, with proceeds benefiting the Shawn Farnsworth Memorial Fund.
AMA Pro Racing has awarded the Gunstock Hillclimb as the venue for this year's Top 10 All-Star Challenge. “After a brief hiatus, we are very excited to have the All Star Challenge Pro Hillclimb back in the area at Gunstock Mountain Resort,” said Michael Farnsworth of Ridge Runner Productions. “There will be three rounds of Pro fun, featuring the top competitors in the country as they battle for the purse.”
Gates open at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m., immediately followed by the Amateur Invitational running until noon. Intermission and entertainment are happening noon-1 p.m. The AMA Pro Racing American Hillclimb will run from 1-5 p.m., with awards to follow.
Admission is $20, and free for children 10 and under. Food and beverages will be available for sale. The event is bring-your-own-beverage, with beer and wine available for purchase. No backpacks, large bags, tents, umbrellas, glass bottles, or animals are allowed.
Campsites are available within walking distance to the Hillclimb at Gunstock, and the Adventure Park will be open with reduced operations.
To learn more, visit GUNSTOCK.COM.
