February programs and events at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
HOLDERNESS — Coming up in February are several events happening at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.
Winter Bird Banding for all ages gives participants a chance to see wild birds up close. Learn why and how the Science Center captures, bands, and releases birds that gather at the winter feeding stations. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Time will be spent indoors and outdoors; bring warm layers, hats, and gloves. The cost is $8 for members, and $10 for non-members. The program is happening Saturday, Feb. 2; Saturday, Feb. 16; and Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Wild Winter Walk: Guided Tour of the Live Animal Trail is a winter program for adults and families with children ages six and up. Learn about the animals who live at the Science Center during the winter. Most of them stay in the same place, just as they would in the wild. A staff naturalist will lead a guided walk on the live animal exhibit trail to see the animal ambassadors dressed in their winter coats and discuss how these native animals are well-adapted for winter in New Hampshire. If needed, snowshoes are available at no extra cost, or participants can bring their own. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress to be outdoors with snow boots, hats, gloves, and warm layers. The cost is $8 for members, and $10 for non-members. The guided tours are happening Saturday, Feb. 2; Saturday, Feb. 9; Saturday, Feb. 16; Saturday, Feb. 23; and Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 1-3 p.m.
Package pricing is available for both Winter Bird Banding and Wild Winter Walk on Feb. 2, Feb. 16, and Feb. 26 at $11 for members and $15 for non-members.
Thursday, Feb. 7, the homeschool series Be A Scientist continues, with a session studying Ornithology. Be A Scientist is for ages seven to 10. Participants will become scientists as they develop and test predictions, and participate in and conduct experiments. These aspiring scientists will learn how to use keys and books to identify living and nonliving ecosystem components that make New Hampshire unique. Using Our Five Senses, the homeschool series for ages four to six, also continues Feb. 7, with a focus on sight. Participants will learn all about their senses and put them to work exploring what types of information is gained from each one. Learn how animals use their senses. For both programs, reservations are required in advance by calling 603-968-7194. The programs run from 10-11:30 a.m., and the cost is $9 for member children and $11 for non-member children for each session. One adult must attend with children at no cost.
An animal tracking adventure for families with children ages five and up is happening Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Many animals are active all winter long. Participants will venture through fields and forests to discover and identify as many signs of wildlife activity as they can find. The program will finish by meeting one of the Science Center’s animal ambassadors that stays active all winter. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Time will be spent indoors and outdoors; wear snow boots, and bring warm layers, hats, and gloves. If needed snowshoes, are available at no extra cost, or participants may bring their own. The cost is $8 for members, and $10 for non-members.
On Thursday, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Science Center invites adults and families with children ages nine and up to learn about ice fishing. Trek out onto the ice to experience this classic winter activity. The Science Center will supply the instruction and all the equipment. Learn what fish are doing under the ice, and how and where to catch different species of fish. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Adults require a fishing license, purchased in advance. Wear snow boots, and many warm layers, hats, and gloves. Bring an extra pair of gloves, snacks, a thermos with a hot beverage, and a camp chair. The cost is $15 for members, and $18 for non-members.
For details about these events, other upcoming programs, and membership, visit nhnature.org, or call 603-968-7194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.