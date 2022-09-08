Lamb

Washington, the lamb, rode home from the Hopkinton Fair 4-H auction in the back seat of my farm truck. Seen here with Katie, the girl who raised him, he is a handsome and friendly addition to the educational barn at Miles Smith Farm.

Once again, this year, I signed up to bid in New Hampshire 4-H Livestock Show & Auction at the 2022 Hopkinton Fair, where 14 4H club members presented goats, sheep, pigs, and steers they had spent a year raising and tending. Hours before the auction started, a judge evaluated each animal, and each bidder was given a program listing the animal's breed and weight.

The 4-H's mission is to help young people develop life skills, including raising livestock, to help them become productive adults. It's a great program.

