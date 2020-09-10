HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Association is hosting a virtual 8th annual Squam Ridge Race this year. Runners and hikers can choose to participate competitively, or for fun, between 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. The 12-mile course will be the same as previous years. In addition to prizes for the overall top three times for the male and female categories and age groups, there will also be prizes for the top three photos taken while running or hiking either the 3-mile or 12-mile course.
Registration is $25 for both the 12-mile and 3-mile race, and opens online on Thursday, Sept. 10, or at the starting line Sept. 19-Oct. 4 using the QR code on the sign. Registrants will receive a 2020 Squam Ridge Race sticker and a copy of the 2019 updated SLA trail guide and map. Materials must be picked up in person from SLA headquarters, 534 U.S. Route 3. Call 603-968-7336 in advance to schedule a pick-up time. All proceeds from the Squam Ridge Race support trail maintenance of the Squam Lakes Watershed.
Competitive runners should use the Strava smartphone application, as only times reported through Strava will be considered.
Only those registered for the race may participate in the photo contest. A maximum of three photos may be submitted per registrant. Email the photographs and name to ridgerace2020@squamlakes.org.
