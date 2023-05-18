William P. Hollenbeck, 99

ALTON BAY — William Phelps Hollenbeck, 99, of Middletown, Connecticut, and Alton Bay, passed away on Jan. 30, at Water’s Edge Center in Middletown, Connecticut.
Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Oscar D. and Florence (Phelps) Hollenbeck.
Bill lived in many places including Hamden, Connecticut, and Sarasota, Hudson and Leesburg, Florida. He attended the University of Michigan School of Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering as an undergraduate and the University of New Haven attaining his master's degree in business administration. He was vice president of engineering at G&O Manufacturing Company in New Haven, Connecticut.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. North Carolina as an ensign, in the hull department. Bill was on deck of his ship while in Tokyo Bay witnessing the signing of the end of the war.
Along with his parents, Bill created and continued a family legacy that includes five generations of spending summers on Lake Winnipesaukee. During his retirement he enjoyed golf, tennis and traveling, from the United States to Switzerland and Egypt.
Bill is survived by his sons, Bruce P. and Myrna Hollenbeck of Orefield, Pennsylvania, and Wayne H. and Valerie Hollenbeck of Middletown, Connecticut; his daughter, Leigh Hewitt of Middletown; stepdaughters, Peggy Portman of Switzerland and Laura and Al Krusz of St. Cloud, Florida; grandchildren, Jennifer and Joshua Howarth, Shawn and Jennifer Hewitt and Aeh Jay Hollenbeck; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Howarth and Colton and Madison Hewitt; and niece, Jane and Harry Lebedun of Lake Worth, Florida. Along with his parents, Bill is predeceased by his first wife of 56 years, Marguerite (Savage) Hollenbeck and his second wife, Charlotte (Webb) Hollenbeck.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 22, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will proceed the memorial service at Lake View Cemetery, Wolfeboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
