GILFORD — William "Bill" G. Littlefield Sr. cast his lines and began his sole voyage to the promise land on September 29, 2020, after complications following a 5 ½ year courageous battle with Bile Duct Cancer. Born July 22, 1939, to John E. Littlefield and Vera (Black) Littlefield in Framingham, MA, and raised in Holliston.
Bill graduated from Newton Technical Vocational High School in 1957 after four years of training in Furniture and Cabinetry. Bill spent several years in the woodworking industry. In 1961, along with partner Win Butler, they formed Winfield Woodworking in Holliston, MA, which is still operating today.
Bill didn’t just have a love for woodworking, he had a passion for boats. So, in 1964 following his adventurous spirit, he and his family moved to Gilford, NH, and with a great business partner proceeded to rebuild the Gilford Marina, known today as the Mountain View Yacht Club. Several years later in 1972 adventure for the Littlefield Family continued when they loaded up the family car with all they could (and the promise of new Schwinn bicycles for all) and relocated to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he dove into the large yacht industry at Bertram Yachts and Hatteras of Lauderdale. His time there only fueled that adventure with selling and delivering boats all over the world to Spain, Greece, Puerto Rico, Mexico as well as here at home in the US.
After five years of life on the water, the year 1977 brought them back to New England; this time to Kennebunk, ME, where the Littlefield & Son’s Cabinet Shop was born. But low and behold those boats where calling him back to Florida. After selling the cabinet shop in 1981 to a fellow Hollistonian the family went back to their familiar Ft. Lauderdale where Bill lead the restoration of the 120’ Transatlantic Yacht “Seawise”. Only to be drawn back to the beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee and Gilford, NH, in 1983, where he resumed his partnership with Ted Valpey Jr. to operate Channel Marine in Weirs Beach which had been purchased from longtime owner Vin Callahan. During his time at Channel Marine Bill spent two terms as President of the NH Marine Trades Association and served on the Board of the Marine Retailers Association of America. Bill and his loving wife Ginny retired in 2000 and have remained in Gilford with their family and friends close by.
Now, we must mention that Bill didn’t just love traveling by boat. There happens to be several vintage cars, including a 1934 and a 1940 Ford Coupe and a few snowmobiles along the way. He traveled to car shows, and took trips all over the east coast and Canada including Nova Scotia for many family gatherings, and snowmobiled in Quebec and the Gaspe Peninsula. And let us not forget the wonderful memories aboard “The Sunstone” (and we’re back to boats).
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Virginia (Etheridge) Littlefield; son, Bill Littlefield Jr. and wife Charity of Gilford NH, son, Daniel Littlefield and wife Beth of Moultonboro, NH; grandsons, Cody Daniel Littlefield of Los Angeles, CA, and Austin Connelly Littlefield of Moultonboro, NH; brother, Donald Littlefield and wife Elaine of Tuftonboro, NH; in-laws, Barbara and Dave Kemp of Lakeland, FL; Leonard and Judi Etheridge of Acworth, GA; Marcia Carter of Kennebunk, ME; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his dearest and longtime friend and business partner, Ted Valpey Jr. (from whom he gained his business education); many car and snowmobile friends; and so many special steeple people as well as old and new neighbors.
Bill is predeceased by his grandparents, parents, sister Judi Tucker, her husband Michael Tucker, his brother-in-law Richard Carter and longtime beloved family friend Katy Valpey (Ted’s Sweetie).
Bill was a beloved member of the Gilford Community Church where he served on the Finance Committee and the Facilities Committee. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Gilford Community Church, Maintenance Reserve Fund, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249 or Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
The Littlefield family would like to say a special Thank You to all of Bill’s doctors who gave him five more quality years of life and love that we never imagined we would have, Dr. Matthew B. Yurgelun of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Stuart R. Gordon of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Mirno C. Pasquali, PA of LRGHealthcare. And also the nurses and aides of Central NH Hospice and VNA who helped keep Bill comfortable, and our family reassured as he began his next voyage.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Lake Grove Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road off Highland St., Holliston, MA, (flat shoes are suggested) with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
