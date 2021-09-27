LACONIA — William Annis Jr., 66, of Yucaipa, CA, died on June 8, 2021 at a VA hospital in California.
William was born on November 30, 1954 in Plymouth, NH, the son of the late William Annis Sr. and Pauline (Langill) Annis.
William was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a sharpshooter and a fuel truck operator. He received a good conduct medal. After he left the Marines he worked maintenance for healthcare facilities in California.
William enjoyed his sports, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He loved his Triumph motorcycle, as well as his '69 El Camino and his '64 Chevy short bed truck. He also loved to travel.
William leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Janice Annis-Ross of Yucaipa, CA; his brother David Annis and his wife of 27 years, Valerie Bickford and his two children, Carrie and David Annis of Plymouth, NH; and his sister Sharon Smith and her daughter Jaicyrain Hodgdon of Meredith, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
