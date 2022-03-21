FRANKLIN — Warren P. Cate, 88, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital - Franklin on March 17, 2022.
Warren was born in Franklin on March 8, 1934, the son of Ralph and Mary (Gardini) Cate. He was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School and Tilton School.
After graduation, Warren served in the U.S. Air Force as a B-36 crew member. After returning from service, he worked as a land surveyor for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation from 1958 to 1992. In the early 1980s, the DOT assigned Warren to the Attorney General’s Office. He was a mentor to generations of young attorneys and a respected expert witness. After his retirement in 1992, Warren continued to serve as an eminent domain advisor as a consultant for several years.
Warren lived on Webster Lake for more than 35 years and loved spending time outdoors boating, snowmobiling, and four wheeling with his family and friends. A consummate family man, he brought his tireless energy to everything he did. Warren enjoyed watching New England sports and dropping in on friends for visits. In his later life, he spent several winters in Florida, enjoying the sunny weather and retiree life. A loyal friend, Warren cherished his many close friendships. He was a life-long communicant of St. Paul/St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin.
Warren was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Rita (Cote) Cate, in 1997. He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty (Hall) Cate, of Franklin; his loving children, Gail Lefebvre and husband, Tony, of Duxbury, MA, and Gregory Cate and wife, Deborah, of Manchester, CT; his six grandchildren, Kathryn Lefebvre, Kristen Harkinson and her husband, Benjamin, Daniel Lefebvre and his wife, Mary, David Lefebvre, and his wife, Anna, Jeffrey Cate, and Timothy Cate; his eight great-grandchildren, Lucy, Maeve, Dev, Sadie, Josephine, William, Jacob, and Henry; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his dog, Nikki.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin Street in Franklin.
A Mass celebrating Warren’s life will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 110 School Street in Franklin.
Burial will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Warren may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490 Franklin, NH 03235.
