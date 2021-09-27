BELMONT — Walter J. Hutchinson, 80, of Dutile Shore Road, died on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side.
Walter was born March 30, 1941 in Revere, MA, to the late Thomas and Margaret (Healy) Hutchinson.
Walter went to high school at St. Joseph's in Lynn, MA. Upon graduation, he entered the army. He served in Vietnam from 1966-1967 as an MP, and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He met Janet, the love of his life, in Revere and was married in Salem, MA, on October 12, 1967. Walter and Janet moved to New Hampshire in 1982 when they purchased Country Village Motel in Melvin Village. Walter retired from Barons Major Brands as a sales representative in 2003. Walter and Janet moved to Belmont, NH, in 2003 to live their happiest lives on the lake.
He loved being on the lake and boating and traveling with Janet, especially to Clearwater Beach and Lake George. He loved riding his motorcycle and his old cars, especially his favorite muscle car, his Dodge Challenger. But spending time with his family was Walter's number one priority.
He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Janet (Scialdone) Hutchinson; son, Kevin Hutchinson and his significant other Cassie O'Reilly of Belmont; daughter, Laurie O'Brien and her husband Brent of Laconia; brother, Thomas Hutchinson and wife Linda of Maynard, MA; and five grandchildren, Kyrie Hutchinson, Katlyn Robie and her husband Paul, Brandon O'Brien, William O'Brien, and Trevor O'Brien; his "Best Buddies," Alyiah Kelly and Jamason O'Brien; and close family friends, Scott Sallies, John Paquette, and Michelle "Alice" Corliss.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
The family is requiring that masks be worn while attending the calling hours and the graveside burial.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
