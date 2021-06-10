BELMONT — Theresa “Terri” Marie Gordon, 79, formerly of River Street, died on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Cadence Living, Clemmons, NC.
Theresa was born on May 13, 1942 in Laconia, the daughter of the late Roland R. Beaupre and Rita M. (Cloutier) Beaupre.
Terri worked in the Tax Assessor’s office for the cities of Laconia and Gilford. She enjoyed Bingo, card games, hosting “Super Bowl Sunday” parties, and summer trips to Old Orchard Beach. She was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Laconia and Belmont until health conditions prevented her attendance.
Terri is survived by her son, Kevin Gordon and his wife, Barbara. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Beaupre, and longtime companion, Raymond Simoneau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont.
Following the Mass, burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia
In lieu of flowers for those who wish, memorial donations in Terri’s name may be made to St. Joseph Parish, PO Box 285, Belmont, NH 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
