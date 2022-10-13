Susan Longley, 75

ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, 2022, following a period of declining health. Susan was born on January 25, 1947, in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of Lorenzo and Irene (Baldyga) Hathaway.
Susan was raised in Norwich, Connecticut. She attended Norwich school and went on to college graduating with a teaching degree. She met her husband John C. Longley while he was visiting in Connecticut, they married in 1973 when Sue relocated to New Hampshire.
Susan taught school in the Ashland Elementary school and at the Newfound Middle School for many years. She was a member of the Ashland Women’s Club, St. Agnes Catholic Church, the Ashland Beach Ladies, the Got Lunch Program, The Pond Peak Reading Council, and the Christmas Night in Ashland Committee.
She enjoyed reading, traveling, puzzles, her flower garden, and school functions. She was predeceased by her husband John C. Longley in 2001; and her son John H. Longley in 2022.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Hathaway of Norwich, Connecticut; her grandsons, John Douglas Longley and Scott Patrick Longley; her daughter-in-law, Allison Longley, all of Greenland; her significant other, Morgan Stickney Jr. of Campton; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, she had a special bond with Carrie Stickney and her sons Kyle, Damen and Brendan.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave., in Ashland, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m., at the Trinity Cemetery on Rt 175, Holderness.
Donations may be made to Ashland Area Recreation Association, “Raft Project,” c/o Ann Barney, PO Box 517, Ashland, NH 03217.
