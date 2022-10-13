Susan Longley, 75

Susan Longley, 75

ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, 2022, following a period of declining health. Susan was born on January 25, 1947, in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of Lorenzo and Irene (Baldyga) Hathaway.

Susan was raised in Norwich, Connecticut. She attended Norwich school and went on to college graduating with a teaching degree. She met her husband John C. Longley while he was visiting in Connecticut, they married in 1973 when Sue relocated to New Hampshire.

