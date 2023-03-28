Susan L. Condodemetraky, 80

BELMONT — Susan Lea Condodemetraky, 80, of Gilmanton Road, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 26, surrounded by her family.
Susan lived her life as an adventurer, advocate, cancer survivor, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her husband of almost 60 years, her sons, daughters-in-law and her seven grandchildren. A lover of nature, the home she and her husband shared in Belmont, since 1974 brought her much joy.
Susan was born on Feb. 6, 1943, the eldest daughter of Hans and Ruth Siebert in Toronto, Canada, and she grew up in Montreal. Her parents immigrated from Austria in 1939 to escape Nazi occupied Vienna, leaving with just the clothes on their backs. She attended the University of Montreal to study chemistry. She met her husband George in December of 1963 at Mont Tremblant skiing; he proposed to her two days after their chance meeting. They were married in September of 1964, and they have been together ever since.
Susan and George toured the world, she spent time in Thailand, Laos and Panama. Two of her sons, Stephan and Chris, were born in Bangkok and their youngest, Mark, was born in Panama. She visited Africa for a safari, Greece, Italy, Hungry and most of Europe, reconnecting with lost relatives in Austria and visiting her family's lost home. They traveled both as newlyweds and then later in life. She spoke English, Thai, French, Spanish, and German. Her life was special. Susan used her experiences overseas to advocate for refugees from Laos and Cambodia, learning to speak Laotian and Cambodian. She was responsible for creating and running multiple businesses successfully leaving a financial legacy for her family. The role most important to her was caring for her home, husband, and family. She stood up against nuclear power at Seabrook as a member of the Clamshell Alliance, and she advocated for these and other environmental and political causes her whole life. She was a licensed paralegal and real estate broker. Though she was not an attorney, she had many successful battles in court against them, and established herself as a formidable adversary. She never ever gave up and she taught this to all who knew her.
Susan also embraced life and she lived it to the fullest. She was gentle and loving, but also straight to the point. When she spoke, her family listened to her kind words and direct encouragement. She was able to communicate well and was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, George; her three sons, Stephan, Chris, and Mark, and their families; and her two sisters, Shirly Stupik of Montreal, Canada, and Sally Siebert of Florida.
A Calling Hour will be on Saturday, April 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 69 Main St., Belmont, NH 03220.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the Calling Hour, at 12:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Parish.
Repast luncheon to celebrate Susan’s life will be held at The Center at Blueberry Lane, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 1, at 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia . All are welcome to join the family.
Instead of flowers, make a donation to the St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 69 Main St., Belmont, NH 03220, or to any charity of your choosing.
Burial will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.