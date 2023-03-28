Susan L. Condodemetraky, 80

Susan L. Condodemetraky, 80

BELMONT — Susan Lea Condodemetraky, 80, of Gilmanton Road, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 26, surrounded by her family.

Susan lived her life as an adventurer, advocate, cancer survivor, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her husband of almost 60 years, her sons, daughters-in-law and her seven grandchildren. A lover of nature, the home she and her husband shared in Belmont, since 1974 brought her much joy.

