LACONIA — Sue Knowles died peacefully in her sleep at her long time residence, The Taylor Home, at the age of 102.
Sue Eleanor (Lutz) Knowles was born on January 22, 1920, in Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Her mother, Catherine Sikora was born in Poland, and father, Walter W. Lutz was born in Austria. Both migrated to the U.S. at the turn of the century. Sue’s siblings were her two older sisters, Irene Barninger and Janina Majcher, both past residents of the Taylor Community, and her younger brother, Broney. All siblings pre-deceased Sue.
Sue worked as a registered medical secretary for 25 years, and once 'retired' she frequently volunteered for many services and community events. Some of these were: she was a life member of Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary; she was also the 1st Secretary of the Salvation Army Auxiliary of Laconia and for many years; sang with the "Sweet Adeline's" musical organization. Sue was a member of the Opeechee Garden Club and the Laconia Country Club. She was actively involved with the Belknap Mill society and with many local political polls.
Sue has been a member of the Taylor community for 22+ years and during this time has been an active volunteer for many jobs and events within this, her most recent home. Sue has had three marriages. Her first husband was Wray Harrison Lockwood Sr. with whom she had her only child, Wray Jr. They lived in Meredith, and owned and operated "Wray's Sporting Goods" store in Laconia. Her second marriage was to Harry Trapp MD, who from a previous marriage had two children, Joanne and John. Harry was one of the last great 'General Practitioners' in the expanding field of medicine and had a local practice based in Laconia. They shared a lovely life together for many years, but sadly he died quite unexpectantly. Eventually and most fortunately, she was to meet and marry the love of her life, Deryck Harland Knowles. They married on October 12, 1974, on a beautiful fall day and continued to share many years together. Deryck also had a prior marriage and had two wonderful children, Ann and Ian. Deryck was born in Canada and served in WW11 as an officer in the Canadian army. They met in Laconia as Deryck was a trust officer, VP for People's National Bank. He worked as a financier and was mainly based in Laconia. Now with their new and blended families, they began their rich life together.
Sue and Deryck shared many homes, most of which were unique in their own ways. The homes in the Laconia/ Meredith region were their summer/spring homes, and in the winter they would 'high-tail it' to the much warmer climate of Sun Lakes, Arizona. In both climates they shared many friendships and great times. They travelled extensively abroad and, in the U.S., bestowing an abundance of lasting and impressive memories of their many experiences. Currently and as a result of her three marriages, her family now includes one son, a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and spouse, and two great-grandchildren. Her extended family includes, four step-children, their spouses, six step-grandchildren, their spouses, and step-great-grandchildren.
Evident in the former mentioned recollections of Sue's life choices, are her love of singing, cooking, and gardening. She, along with her family often gathered around the piano and while Deryck expertly played many a tune, they joined in singing.
Sue had a rich lovely alto timbre, and often those singing would stop and listen to her voice alone. There were many shared festive holiday dinners where Sue would share her great cooking skills and make it all look easy-breezy, not to mention, delicious. And the fact that her children are still alive attests to the fact that she was to be trusted to 'wild pick' mushrooms and cook them. She was great at that and said that she learned this skill from her mom.
Most affectionately remembered by her children were the many hours on or near the water with her siblings and families. Here on lakes Wickwas, Waukewan, and Winnisquam, and the Trapp family camp, they'd be lulled to sleep by the tremolo of the loons, they'd picnic and barbeque and swim for hours, fish from and ride in canoes and motor boats, until sunset, and ice fish from the ‘brr’ bob houses. Because of Sue, her family has benefitted and much appreciated all of the wonderful times and opportunities that she so lovingly provided and has shared. God bless you, Mom (Nana).
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.