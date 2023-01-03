Stacy L. Campbell, 49

BETHLEHEM — It is with profound sadness that the family of Stacy L. (Sewell) Campbell of Bethlehem, announces her peaceful passing at home on Dec. 20, 2022, at the young age of 49.
Stacy was born on Feb. 12, 1973, to Henry and Judy in Lowell, Massachusetts, being adopted by her grandparents at the age of three after the sudden loss of her birth mother. After graduating from Laconia High School, she went on to obtain many certifications and licenses: Certified Correctional Officer, Interpersonal Communications, Armorer and Firearms Certification along with an Associate’s degree in criminal justice from McIntosh College, graduating with a 3.78 GPA. Amongst other jobs Stacy was a correctional officer at Strafford County DOC, resident advisor at Turning Point, and she volunteered at Rochester Coalition Against Drug and Alcohol for the Juvenile Diversion Program, all of which she loved as they provided fulfillment knowing she was giving back and helping others in need, in whatever small way she could.
Stacy had a love for nature, the great outdoors, Kimball Castle, elephants and a respect for life — she always captured and released, even spiders! She embraced every moment of change with an open mind. Failures became opportunities, setbacks were times to regroup, and in no way would she ever let the “status quo” dictate her life.
Stacy will be lovingly remembered and survived by her three sons, Ryan, Dylan and William and wife Shawnee; her first granddaughter, Aleena (Nesi’s little bean); biological father Henry; sister Holly; brother Paul; nephew Casey; and numerous relatives and friends.
Stacy was preceded in death by her birth mother Judy; her adoptive parents; mother and grandmother Denise; father and grandfather Gerald.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grac,e and underlying love and caring for them all.
In lieu of a service, a Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held in the spring of 2023.
