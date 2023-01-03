Stacy L. Campbell, 49

Stacy L. Campbell, 49

BETHLEHEM — It is with profound sadness that the family of Stacy L. (Sewell) Campbell of Bethlehem, announces her peaceful passing at home on Dec. 20, 2022, at the young age of 49.

Stacy was born on Feb. 12, 1973, to Henry and Judy in Lowell, Massachusetts, being adopted by her grandparents at the age of three after the sudden loss of her birth mother. After graduating from Laconia High School, she went on to obtain many certifications and licenses: Certified Correctional Officer, Interpersonal Communications, Armorer and Firearms Certification along with an Associate’s degree in criminal justice from McIntosh College, graduating with a 3.78 GPA. Amongst other jobs Stacy was a correctional officer at Strafford County DOC, resident advisor at Turning Point, and she volunteered at Rochester Coalition Against Drug and Alcohol for the Juvenile Diversion Program, all of which she loved as they provided fulfillment knowing she was giving back and helping others in need, in whatever small way she could.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.