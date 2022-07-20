ALTON — Shirley Dale Holway, age 67, of Alton, passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.
Born April 18, 1955, in Rochester, NH, she was the daughter of Charles and Lois (Foss) Jones. She was raised in Alton, where she attended Alton Central School and was Salutatorian of her high school class. She went to Eliot Hospital School of Nursing, where she made several forever friends. Shirley worked as a pediatric nurse at Laconia Hospital for several years.
Shirley married her high school sweetheart, “the love of her life” William Spear “Bill” Holway. They started a family of their own with three beautiful children, Christy Lois, Reed Willis and Grant William. She also operated a daycare for several years. Later she worked as a caregiver to many local community members.
A dedicated Sunday School teacher and Christian Education Director, her faith was paramount in her life. Shirley was a beautiful soul, a true example of love, an “angel on Earth,” selfless till the very end. She was a true servant to our Lord.
She is survived by her husband William Spear Holway; their three children and six grandchildren: daughter Christy Holway Bruss and husband Joe, Thaddeous and Theodore “Thunder” Bruss, son Reed Holway and wife Kelly, Anna, Paige and Madelyn Holway, son Grant Holway and wife Soung and Lahel; two sisters, Portia Jones Stauffacher and husband Donald, Sarah Jones Carrignan and husband David; several loving nieces and nephews; also numerous loving family members and friends, including best friend Suzy Smith. Shirley was predeceased by her parents and sisters Donna Lee Jones and Nina May Liedtke.
Family and friends are welcome to her funeral on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Alton on Church Street in Alton, NH, with Rev. Dr. Samuel Hollo, pastor, officiating. A calling hour will be prior to the service from 9:30-11 a.m. Interment will follow at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
