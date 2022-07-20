Shirley Holway, 67

Shirley Holway, 67

ALTON — Shirley Dale Holway, age 67, of Alton, passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.

Born April 18, 1955, in Rochester, NH, she was the daughter of Charles and Lois (Foss) Jones. She was raised in Alton, where she attended Alton Central School and was Salutatorian of her high school class. She went to Eliot Hospital School of Nursing, where she made several forever friends. Shirley worked as a pediatric nurse at Laconia Hospital for several years.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.