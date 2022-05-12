Sharlee J. Hynes, 78

LACONIA — Sharlee J. Hynes (nee Peterson) died on April 28, 2022 at home under hospice care after a long period of declining health.
Sharlee was born in Duluth, MN, on September 2, 1942. She was the daughter of Gordon and Louise Peterson and the oldest of five children, including her brothers, Gordon, Guy and Jess, and one sister, Kim.
After graduating from Denfeld High School in Duluth, Sharlee moved to Minneapolis where she met Michael Hynes, her husband of 58 years. Together they raised three children, Kelly born in 1965, Tracy born in 1970, and Patrick born in 1972.
The family set up house in New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia, and Massachusetts over the years. They settled in New Hampshire in 1978.
Sharlee and her husband were active members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Laconia. After a career as a stay-at-home mom, she enjoyed a second career as the Human Resources Director at Wilcom of Laconia.
Sharlee enjoyed traveling, especially her many trips to Ireland. Her favorite pastimes included sewing, knitting, reading, puzzles, working in the garden, playing the piano, and various church-related activities.
No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire assisted the family with final arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.