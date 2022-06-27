Shailendri Shetty, 73

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Shailendri “Shaily” Shetty, 73, of Wimauma, Florida, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Shaily was born on September 19, 1948 in Mangalore, India, to Shanker and Sulochana Naik. She was a loving sister to Shaivanthi, Sudhir, Sunil and Vivek. She grew up in Bengaluru, India, and received her bachelors degree in chemistry, botany and zoology at Mount Carmel College before meeting and marrying her husband, Dr. Prabhakar Krishna “P.K.” Shetty. Shaily experienced her first international flight flying to JFK airport to meet her husband. 1970s America was a foreign and challenging experience but as she did with everything, she embraced it and turned it into something beautiful.
Throughout her 52 year journey post-India, she lived in Brooklyn, Montréal, Newfoundland and eventually settled in Laconia, NH, where she had three sons, a large network of friends and a successful joint career, managing Prabhakar’s medical office.
Shaily truly was the matriarch of the family, she brought everyone together and developed strong bonds wherever she went. If you weren’t already family, it wasn’t long before she had taken you in and made you feel at home. She was an extraordinary person and she was loved across all generations. Her warmth and encouragement made you feel like the most important person in the room when you talked with her.
Shaily was also a pillar of her community and enjoyed hosting events, financial planning, interior design, charity, Reiki energy therapy, spending time with her closest friends and family and traveling the world with her husband. They retired to Wimauma, FL, in 2019 after living in Laconia for approximately 50 years.
She is survived by her husband P.K.; her three children, Neil, Tarun and Kunal; and her two grandchildren, Nadal and Aria.
A small private memorial service commemorating Shaily was held at her home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Contributions in memoriam may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Association (OCRA) in her name: https://give.ocrahope.org/give/186942/.
