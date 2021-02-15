Sandy (McGuigan) Blake, beloved wife of Steve Blake, and a passionate and deeply committed teacher who improved hundreds of lives through education for over 30 years in the Inter-Lakes School District, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was 67.
Sandy was born on May 5, 1953 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She was the second of five children to Pat & Ted McGuigan.
She was a longtime Meredith resident, a 1971 graduate of Inter-Lakes High School and a 1975 graduate of Plymouth State College. She taught at the Inter-Lakes Elementary School where she inspired her students to be lifelong learners. She also continued her passion for playing the saxophone with other teacher musicians who called themselves “The Educators.” Sandy was a valuable and spirited staff member, especially during the month of October when she would show her unwavering support for her favorite team while oftentimes rallying her colleagues to do the same.
Sandy’s greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her five grandsons. Her favorite pastimes included canoeing, camping, blueberry picking, and collecting rocks; because as she put it: “ILES ROCKS.” She loved spending time with family and friends at the screen room on Lake Wicwas, while listening to the Red Sox on the radio.
Sandy met the love of her life, Steve, in 1973 on a baseball field which was only fitting as she was a devoted Red Sox fan. Together they raised two beautiful children, Samantha and Steve who will continue her legacy for a love of education along with her competitive spirit for winning the next family tournament in corn hole or table shuffleboard.
She was predeceased by her parents, Pat and Ted McGuigan and sister, Maureen (McGuigan) Nedeau.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve; daughter, Samantha (Blake) Smith, her husband Greg of Meredith, NH and their children, Logan and Aaron; son, Steve Blake, his wife Lori of Portland, ME, and their children Cole, Elias & Orris; Her siblings, Vicki (McGuigan) Teed, her husband Rich of Gilford; brother-in-law, Peter Nedeau of Moultonborough; Ted McGuigan, his wife Lisa of Bristol and Heidi (McGuigan) Kravchuk, her husband, Kyle of Mansfield, CT. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Wayne Blake and his wife Lavon; her brother-in-law, Dwight Blake and partner LuAnn Sanborn; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Johnson and her husband Oscar and mother-in-law, Deborah Blake; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Carolyn Crosby who provided countless hours of personal care and attention to Sandy. Also, the family would like to warmly acknowledge Dr. Gabriel Brooks and his devoted medical staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for providing Sandy an extension of seven years to her life.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 27 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith, NH. Masks will be required, along with social distance seating. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask, jersey, or attire of Sandy’s favorite team, the Boston Red Sox.
Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy’s name to the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center at https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate/norris-cotton-cancer-center.html
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
