ALEXANDRIA — Sandra C. Blais, 63, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia after a brief bout with cancer. She was born in Providence, RI one of nine children of Douglas and E. Phyllis (Carney) Paterson.
Sandy married the love of her life, David Blais in 1987 and in 1993 they moved to Alexandria, NH where they raised their family. Over the years, Sandy worked at the Bristol Veterinary Hospital at Parkhurst Hardware Store and has been serving as the Sexton of Cemeteries in Alexandria. Sandy had also spent the last 17 years as a First Student bus driver for the Newfound Area Schools.
Sandy had the biggest heart, always willing to help others in any way that she could. She loved to bake cakes and do arts and crafts, but her biggest love was her family and the animals she rescued at Misfit Farm.
She is survived by her husband, David; mother, Phyllis Paterson; children, Allie and Justin Blais; grandchildren, Dustin, Michaela and Luke, all of Alexandria; five brothers, Gregory Paterson of Auburn, GA, Douglas Paterson Jr. of Pascoag, RI, Steven Paterson and David Paterson, both of Lincoln, RI, Andrew Paterson of Chepachet, RI; three sisters, E. Susan Latimer of North Scituate, RI, Elizabeth DeCorte of Chepachet, RI and Cheryl Dimsey of North Providence, RI; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a grandson, Hunter.
A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated by Fr. Leo Leblanc on Saturday September 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol, NH.
To share a message or make a donation to assist the family please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
