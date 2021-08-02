JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Russell Mark Hillman, 64, died of natural causes on May 19, 2021.
He was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on May 31, 1956. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald Edwin Hillman and Ruby Nina "Clark'' Hillman. He worked at NH Ball Bearing before retiring in 1999. He was a member of The American Legion Post 1, Laconia, New Hampshire, for many years. He is also a veteran.
His family includes five brothers, Ralph and his wife Joy Hillman of Connecticut, Audre Mathis of Vermont, Christopher Mathis and James Hillman of Massachusetts, and Mario Cabinitti of New York; and six sisters, Cynthia Greene of Tennessee, Tina Magnan and Karen Brooks of Massachusetts, Lynn Weeden of New Hampshire, and Rene and Mary of Florida. He raised his family in Belmont, New Hampshire, two daughters, Theresa Gendron of New Hampshire and Katrina Gendron of Massachusetts; and a son, Donald Hillman of Tennessee.
There will be no calling hours. His service will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery at 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, on September 24, 2021 at 1 p.m.
