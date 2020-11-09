ALTON — Russell Ernest Jones, 86, of Alton, NH, died at home Wednesday Nov 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Russell was born in Wolfeboro, NH, one of five children to parents, Ernest Stanton Jones and Lucy Hannah (Knights) Jones. He graduated from Brewster Academy in 1953. Russell belonged to the Bahai Faith and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
Russell served the town of Alton for many years, a member of Alton fire department for 37 years, fire chief for 20 years, was a Selectmen and served many commissions and committees of the town. Russell re-instituted Old Home Week tradition and was the fire chief and emergency management services director in Alton during the largest dam break in New Hampshire history. Russell served twice as President of the NH Fire Association.
Russell was an entrepreneur early in life selling maple syrup and cider starting at age 5. From there he became a master electrician and master plumber. He held New Hampshire’s first water systems operator’s license. Instrumental in opening of Water Industries Incorporated and worked there until his retirement in 1996.
Russell loved golf and enjoyed many sporting activities in life. He and his wife Gwendolyn (Penny) Jones were married for 65 years, raised five children and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A generous and giving individual who touched many lives.
Russell is survived by wife Gwendolyn; brother, Robert Jones of Geneva AL; daughter’s and spouses, Liz & Russell Lampman of Union, Cathy and Daniel Cornelissen of Meredith, Julie and Jacky Schwartz of Hatley, MS, Nancy & Joey DeNauw of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Bert & Patricia Souliere of Alton, Molly Souliere of Cary, NC, Alex Cornelissen of Meredith, Jason and Carrie Cornelissen of Meredith, Sarah & Cliff Weems of Highlands Ranch, CO, Emily & Dave Hodges of Okolona, MS, Ashley & Justin Burt of Starkville, MS, Amanda and Chris Siff of Brooksville, FL; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Samie, Robin, Danielle, Ciara, Liam and Caiden; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, son, Russell Jones Jr., brother, Stanton Jones, sisters, Shirley Hudson, and Joyce Lampron.
Services will be held graveside, Tuesday Nov. 10th, 2020 at 11 a.m., at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton, NH. Close friends and family are invited but due to Covid-19 it will be required to social distance and wear a mask. Arrangements by Baker-Gagne Funeral Home of Wolfeboro.
