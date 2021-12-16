Russell E. Cross Jr., 52

ASHLAND — Russell Elton "Rusty" Cross Jr., 52, of Ashland died on December 14, 2021 in Concord Hospital at Laconia following a brief illness. He was born on June 25, 1969, the son of Russell Elton and Nancy (Cook) Cross in Laconia. Rusty was a lifelong resident of Ashland. He attended Ashland schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School, class of 1987.
Rusty was employed as a Superintendent of the Ashland Water and Sewer Department for many years. He served his town in many ways, was President of the Green Grove Cemetery Association, and he devoted many hours to the Ashland Community Center and Food Pantry.
Rusty devoted most of his time to his family. Going camping in Colebrook, NH, taking family vacations and weekly family dinners. He also devoted a lot of his time to the town working and volunteering. Rusty was an amazing father, son, brother, grandfather, and partner. He would never hesitate to lend a hand to friends, family or townspeople. He will be missed.
He is survived his partner Jace Cuenca; his children, Chelsea Ballou and her husband Joseph Ballou Jr., his son Cody Cross; his mother Nancy [Cook] Cross; sister Marcia Kersting; brother Timothy Cross; and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 19 at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue in Ashland from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 20, at 11:00 a.m. in the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street in Ashland.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
