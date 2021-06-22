FRANKLIN — Mr. Roy J. Brouillard, 74, of Franklin, died at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on June 19, 2021.
He was born in Concord on Oct. 13, 1946 the son of Arthur P. and Louise (Starkweather) Brouillard. Roy lived in Franklin for many years.
He owned and operated a construction company known as K & L Building and Remodeling. Over the years he was employed as a carpenter for Bud Stevens, Ken Benoit, and Tim Blackey.
Roy greatly loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, carpentry, jigsaw puzzles, and hosting Holiday family dinners.
Family members include his wife of 42 years, Joan (Wentworth) Brouillard of Franklin; three daughters, Karen Weaver and husband Mike of Franklin, Christina Rodriguez and husband Robert of WA, and Laura Brouillard of Franklin; six grandchildren, Corey Millette, Amanda Walker, Michelle Weaver, Brian Weaver, Julie Greenwood, and Emma Greenwood; three great-grandchildren, Katelyn Walker, Mason Walker, and Aila Bruneau; his sister, Patricia Beaudin of Franklin; a brother, Robert Brouillard of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Isabelle Ellis, Rita Dorval, Arthur Brouillard Jr., Paul Brouillard, and Francis Brouillard.
A celebration of Roy’s life will be held at the Franklin Lodge of Elks, 125 South Main St., Franklin on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Roy may be made to Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
