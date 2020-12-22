WINDHAM — Roselle (Salem) Theriault, 83, of Windham, NH, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on July 15, 1937 in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of the late, Nicholas and Kafa (Abdallah) Salem. She was raised and educated in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School Class of 1955. In her youth Roselle had worked in the shoe industry in the mills of Lawrence where she made many lifelong friends. She also worked as a production supervisor for Agfa, formerly Compugraphic for over 25 years prior to her retirement in 1997.
Roselle was an avid boater and fisherman. She and her family spent as much time as they could on the ocean enjoying riding, fishing and being together. She also loved tropical vacations and travel with her family. She was so happy on the beach, looking out over the Caribbean, enjoying a cigar. She loved musical theater and over the years saw many shows and shared that love with as many people as she could. Her family meant the world to her and she always loved hosting Holiday parties for her family and friends. She touched the lives of those she knew and will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. Theriault in 2011 and her son, Michael R. Theriault in 2019. She is survived by her son, Richard J. Theriault of Methuen, MA; her daughters, Nancy R. Boyle and husband, William L. of Merrimack, NH and Joyce P. Carbonneau and husband, Ronald J. of Windham, NH; her sister, Lillian Boyd and husband, J.W. of North Charleston, SC; her grandchildren, Heather Boyle, Nathaniel Berube, Kyle Carbonneau and Connor Carbonneau; as well as many nieces and nephews also survive her. Roselle was also predeceased by three siblings.
Calling hours are Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 9 – 11 a.m. at Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main Street, Salem, NH 03079. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in St. Anthony’s Cemetery on Rt. 113 in Methuen, MA. Donations are requested to: Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054. Please visit www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com for directions or to sign the online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.