Ronald G. Ames, 88

MOULTONBOROUGH — Ronald "Ron" Gordon Ames, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Moultonborough on June 19, 2022 from natural causes. Ron was born in South Tamworth on January 30, 1934 to James and Ada Ames.
Ron began his career as a logger in 1950; first with horses, progressing to a dozer, and then owning several cable skidders. His final machine, a John Deere 440C that he purchased new, meticulously maintained, and operated for over 30 years, became his pride and joy. Ron cut timber all over New Hampshire, including many state forests and other public lands, always with a focus on a safe and clean operation. He was even filmed at one point for a video about logging safety. Ron worked full-time in the woods until he was 75.
After marrying his wife Cindy in 1986, Ron moved to Moultonborough in 1995. A true Yankee, Ron was involved in farming and agriculture his entire life. He helped produce hay every year into his early 80s, and cut and split his own firewood that he harvested from his land, right up until this year. He loved attending farm auctions throughout New England and beyond, and was fond of gardening, especially growing his yearly crop of red potatoes. Ron had an affinity for animals and enjoyed the company of dozens of draft horses and ponies throughout his life. He had multiple black lab dogs over the years, most recently Timber, who wanted to be with Ron wherever he was. Ron was passionate about pulling draft horses and ponies, competing at nearly every fair in the Northeast and winning countless blue ribbons!
Ron also enjoyed chatting for hours with friends, eating peanut butter sandwiches and drinking ginger ale, snowmobile racing in his younger years, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Ron is predeceased by his parents; his wife Cynthia; his brothers, Wesley and Richard; and his sister, Gladys.
He is survived by his son, Evan and wife Katie, their children Julia and Calvin; his stepdaughter, Jody Marshall and partner Kate Guyotte; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, New Hampshire.
