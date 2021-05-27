LACONIA — After many years of failing health that he patiently and valiantly endured, Roland Ambiehl, 75, of Laconia, NH, passed away on May 25, 2021.
Born April 16, 1946 of parents Roland and Lillian (Butler) Ambiehl, both of whom preceded him in death, Roland grew up in North Andover, MA and Salem, NH.
He graduated from Keene State College and began his working years as a teacher in the Timberlane School District, at Danville Elementary School. Well aware of the importance of education, he initiated the GED (General Educational Development) or, high school diploma equivalency program, at Timberlane, running it there for many years.
After teaching, Roland became a successful real estate business owner and over time was able to turn a passion into a profitable career: Roland owned and raced thoroughbred horses, becoming the #1 owner at Rockingham Racetrack for several consecutive years. Roland served as a proud member of the National Guard. And, as his father had before him, Roland belonged to the Shriners for many years.
In August of 1970, Roland married Sande Simpkins of Bedford, NH, formalizing a love affair that would grow and endure nearly 51 years. Together, Roland and Sande experienced the best that life has to offer, as well as the disappointments that inevitably pay a visit. Before Roland’s health began to decline, together they enjoyed antiquing, attending auctions, working side by side and attending family get-togethers. Road trips were still a favorite past time for the two, and they continued to explore little known parts of New Hampshire.
Proponents of “Live where you love, love where you live,” Roland and Sande settled in the community of Fields Crossing in South Down Shores, Laconia, NH. Roland was inspired by New Hampshire’s Old Man of the Mountain, perhaps finding strength and encouragement in the granite countenance. His love of the state translated to commitment and caring in his own community. His two favorite places were dining al fresco, surrounded by the beautiful gardens created by Sande and Jenn, and relaxing down at the beach, where he was the first to point out, it doesn’t get much better than this! An avid cook, Roland enjoyed the culinary arts, while Sande was the lucky recipient of his many masterful dishes. Watching sports — from football to horse racing — on tv occupied his moments of rest and relaxation.
Roland is survived by his devoted wife, Sande; his beloved daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law Christopher Yeomans; his sister, Gail and husband Richard Frank; sister-in-law, Kathy and husband Ed Hubbard; brother-in-law, Chris and wife Joann Simpkins; brother-in-law, Hank and wife Pam Simpkins; and many nieces and nephews whose company he enjoyed and nurtured over the years.
Roland was predeceased by his constant companion, Wilie (formally known to daughter Jenn as Willard), a proud Pomeranian who, like his owner, was loyal, strong and at times demanding.
Memorial Calling Hours will be on Thursday, June 3, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street in Laconia, from noon to 2:00 p.m. This will be followed by a gathering of friends and family at the family home in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
