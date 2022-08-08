TORRINGTON, Conn. — Roger P. Dionne, 96, of Torrington, CT, peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was the husband of the late Elsie (Wheeler) Dionne.
Roger was born January 15, 1926 in Laconia, NH, the son of the late Joseph and Eva (Breton) Dionne. He served his country with the US Navy during WWII. Roger retired from Sikorsky Aircraft where he was employed as a Crew Chief.
He is survived by five children, Brenda Buccheri of New Hartford, CT, Steven Dionne and his wife Lynnann of Laconia, NH, Joseph Dionne and his wife Daureen of Torrington, CT, Anthony Dionne and his wife Robain of Lakeville, CT, Justin Dionne of Joplin, MS; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dionne; and one sister, Rita Roberts.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home, Torrington, CT. Funeral services will be held at a later date in NH.
