LACONIA — Roger L. Marceau Jr., 64, of Weirs Beach, died suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020, at LRGH.
Roger was born in Laconia, NH, on March 20, 1956, to the late Roger and Marjorie Marceau.
A lifelong resident of Laconia, Roger graduated from Laconia High School before attending Lakes Region Community College and Plymouth State College. Roger served as a Captain for the Laconia (Weirs Beach) Call Fire Department, as well as a fire dispatcher for Lakes Region Mutual Aid. He then began his career working as a CPA in the Lakes Region Area.
Roger’s most cherished moments were the arrival of his sons, Christopher and James. He treasured attending their sports and drama events and spent much of his time volunteering with Laconia Little League and Holy Trinity Church every Sunday at the bingo hall. He was an active participant in his Church. He particularly enjoyed his time on the boat in the summer and any time spent with family, especially his annual vacations.
Roger is survived by his sons, Christopher T. and James M. Marceau of Laconia; his sisters, Patricia Saulnier and Linda Kelley, both of Laconia, sister-in-law Cathy (David) Sanborn; nieces, Tina Mitza, Kimberly Saulnier, Tamara Leonard, Nicole Kelley and Mary Sanborn; nephews, Robert and Michael Wilkins and many other extended family members. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 30 years Ellen (Angermann) Marceau and his sister, Jane Marceau.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with a Funeral Mass immediately following at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the "Roger Marceau Family Fund" at gofundme.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
