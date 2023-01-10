ALTON BAY — Roger Bergeron, 74, of Alton Bay, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, at his place of business at his home in Alton Bay.
Roger was born Oct. 3, 1948, at home on the family farm in Pelham, the son of the late Joseph and the late Pearl (Jackson) Bergeron. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Therese Parent; nephew, Michael DiRocco; and brother-in-law, Steven Petroski.
He is survived by his son, Brian Bergeron; granddaughter, Isabella Bergeron; former wife, Pat Janero, all of Ohio; two sisters, Blanche Petroski and Jeanne DiRocco and her husband Antonio, all of Pelham. Roger also leaves behind a dear loving companion and close friend, Lise Mailloux of Alton Bay; and many nieces and nephews.
He worked as a mechanic who specialized in foreign cars and owned his own business, RB Auto Imports, for over 40 years in Hudson and Alton Bay. Seven days a week you could always find him in his garage. He could figure out the problem with a motor when no one else could. He had a big heart, was honest and had a great reputation and will be missed by all his customers and close friends. Once in a while he would jump on his motorcycle and enjoy a ride with his close buddies. Roger also served his country in the Army National Guard.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion,164 Wolfeboro Hwy., Rt. 28, Alton. All are welcome to come by to pay their respects, have a bite to eat and reminisce about Roger.
Roger rescued many cats and loved his dogs, so if desired a memorial donation may be made in his memory to Animal Rescue Network of New England (ARNNE) @arnne.org or your local animal rescue.
