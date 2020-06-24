ALTON — "Bob" passed away June 18th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Bob is survived by his wife Bernice A. Haines Snell of 68 years, a son Robert R. Snell and Darlene A. Snell, a daughter Carol J. Snell.
The light of "Bamps" life were his grandchildren: Eric J. & Loretta Snell; Jason R. & Helen Snell; Matthew L. & Richelle Snell; Jeremy R. & Trisha Elliott; Nicole M Cyr; Sydney M. Snell; and 12 awesome great grandchildren; Hannah, Tyler, Hayley, Blake, Koffi, Kylie, Brantley, Mason, Lincoln, Zelda, Quinton, and Bellarose; Sister in law, cousins, neices and nephews. Beloved family.
Bob worked at Water Industries until his retirement. He was a part-time Police Officer for New Durham P.D. and a volunteer Firefighter for New Durham Fire Station.
Robert will be laid to rest on Sunday, June 28 at Shirley Memorial Cemetery, New Durham N.H. at 11:00 a.m.
A small family gathering afterwards at their home at 55 Water Road Alton, N.H.
To view Robert's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
