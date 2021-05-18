NORTH CONWAY — Robert Emerson Morse , 75, of North Conway, NH passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Fryeburg, Maine. In recent years Bob loved summers on Lovewell Pond in Fryeburg, Maine and winter visits to Ellenton, Florida.
Bob was born in North Conway, NH, the son of Roland Lathrop Morse and Constance (Walker) Morse.
While both working at The Jack Frost Shop in Jackson, NH one winter, Bob met his wife Martha (Marty) Emmons Greene. They were married for 49 years, residing at the home they built in North Conway, NH.
Bob graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, NH in 1964 and attended NH Vocational Technical School in Manchester, NH for electrical studies. In 1966-1972 he was Staff Sergeant in the US Army Reserves 368th Engineering Battalion in Rutland, Vermont and he completed the army’s heavy equipment school in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He has worked on many of the roads, highways and bridges we travel on in NH and he took great pride in his work on each project over many years. Often on a road grader in the early days and later on an asphalt paver he could operate any piece of heavy equipment with a smile on his face. He worked for R.G. Watkins in Amesbury, MA, Pike Industries in Tilton, NH paving highways, parking lots, tennis courts and driveways, Danny S. Quint Excavation, North Conway and his own business Robert E. Morse Excavation, North Conway.
Then Bob was employed by Alvin J. Coleman & Son, Inc., Conway, NH starting as a salesman and soon as a manager for various departments over 38 years. He “retired” from his management position several years ago and decided to work full-time seasonal (in the summer) taking on a new “retirement” position driving a Peterbilt dump truck that was assigned to him. Wanting to be on the Town of Conway job site he started on April 12, 2021 working through May 7th, 2021 and passed away in his own private vehicle carefully pulling the car off the road on Saturday, May 8, 2021, due to a medical emergency. He was dedicated, dependable and a hard worker for the Alvin J. Coleman & Son company team.
Bob was a lifetime member of the North Conway American Legion.
Bob loved boating on Winnipesaukee, Ossipee Lake, Lovewell Pond and the Gulf waters near Anna Maria Island, FL. He loved drives in the country and camping on the Maine Coast. He enjoyed making walking paths through his woods in NH and Maine. He always enjoyed helping neighbors and friends with projects and loved Florida in winter.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and his only child, Timothy Lathrop Morse of Brookline, NH who passed away recently on January 20, 2021. Also predeceased was Bob’s first wife, Sylvia Balch Allan of Piermont, NH, Timothy’s mother. Also predeceased by his older sister, Cheryl (Morse) Jackson and her husband Leonard D. Jackson of Gore, VA.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Martha (Marty) Greene Morse; his only grandchild, Gerrit Wesley Morse; and daughter-in-law, Evelina (Gringhuis) Morse of Brookline, NH. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Gardiner G. Greene and wife Susan of Laconia, NH; and nephews and cousins. He was especially fond of his dear cousin, Judy Jones Hope of Nevis, WI, formerly of North Conway, NH and cousin, David Morse and wife Susan of Corning, NY and Aunt Vivian Morse, David’s mother.
Bob is survived by many, many wonderful friends, neighbors and co-workers. This man will be deeply missed.
SERVICES: According to Bob’s wishes there will be a graveside service on Monday, May 24, 2021. At 2:00 p.m. at the North Conway Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers for those who wish to, may honor Bob’s memory by making a donation to Fryeburg Rescue, PO Box 177, Fryeburg, ME 04037 or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in care of Furber and White Funeral Home, North Conway, NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.furberandwhite.com.
