PLYMOUTH — Richard “Dick” Khoury passed away peacefully at home in Plymouth, NH, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Dick was born in Philadelphia, PA, on September 16, 1943 to Charles and Madell (Anthony) Khoury. He was the youngest of four children.
Dick had many adventures throughout his lifetime that included singing and songwriting with his Doo-wop musical group, Chip and the Quartertones. Dick served in the Air Force, thrived in sales for many years, worked in real estate, and owned and operated Campton Pizza for over 30 years. In his off hours, Dick coached basketball, played tennis and baseball, and was an excellent golfer. He flourished in his golf game and enjoyed giving lessons to many other players at the White Mountain Country Club. Deeply spiritual, Dick was an active member of the Holy Trinity Parish in Plymouth and a volunteer at Meals for Many. “Dickster,” as his kids often called him, was sweet, kind, generous, wise, and had a smile for anyone he met.
What Dick genuinely enjoyed the most was spending time with his family and his friends. He is survived by his adoring wife Jo-Anne (Orr) Khoury; his daughter, Cyndi Khoury-Franco and her husband Keith; his son, Richard Khoury Jr.; step-daughter, Erin Farrell and her partner, Ed Robinson; his stepson, Adam Farrell and his wife, Christine; his daughter, Andrea Khoury; and son, Jason Khoury. Dick also enjoyed the blessing of four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Dick is also survived by his siblings, Charlene (Khoury) Dobron and husband Albert; Amin J. Khoury and wife, Julie; and Robert J. Khoury and his wife, Marta. He is also survived by many cousins and has numerous nieces and nephews who will miss “Uncle Magic,” as he was affectionately known.
A private funeral mass will be held at the Holy Trinity Church for family followed by a Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick’s name to the Holy Trinity account in Plymouth, or to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association.
