NEW HAMPTON — Richard (“Dick”) Henry Mazur, 77, died peacefully at home on October 9, 2020 with his family surrounding him. He was born on October 13, 1942 in Middletown, CT. He was the son of Henry G and Elizabeth (Tarpill) Mazur.
He attended school in Connecticut and graduated from Nathan Hale Ray High School in Moodus, CT. A lifelong lover of the outdoors, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, attaining their highest honor — Eagle Scout. Dick had the additional privilege of becoming the very first Eagle Scout from East Haddam, CT.
In 1981, Dick relocated with his family to New Hampton from East Haddam. He was a self-employed stonemason and carpenter, and briefly owned a local watering hole (The Rock Bottom Tavern) with his wife. He was a long-time member of the NRA and the Gold Prospectors Association, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold panning, mineral and rock prospecting, and gardening, all of which he did with his family whenever possible. In his later years, however, his greatest passion was gardening. Dick’s acres of gardens fed not only his family but he frequently shared his bounty with his community as well.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine (Sobstad) Mazur of New Hampton; his son, Clay Mazur and wife Allison of New Hampton; his daughter, Tanya Mazur and husband Robert Havlin of Katy, TX; two grandchildren, Nicholas Mazur of New Hampton and Avery Havlin of Katy, TX.
Due to health restrictions, the wake and funeral had limited attendance. After defying the odds for several years, the recent sudden and intense changes due to Dick's heart problems were extremely difficult for his family. Dupuis Funeral Home handled the arrangements and helped us immensely.
Donations can be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health, Hospice Memorial Donations, 101 Boulder PT. Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264. Dick’s family is forever grateful for the compassionate care they provided to Dick as well as to us.
Thank you as well to family and friends who have helped all of us through these tough times and continue to do so.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.